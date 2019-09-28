High school students explore careers in medicine

More than 100 high school juniors and seniors explored medical careers at Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital. Students were able to speak with staff from local universities about studying health-related degrees.

"We always need quality people that are dedicated to seeing people get better," said Chief Executive Director R. Blake Curd. "We are always looking for people that are motivated to do their best and come help us take care of folks."

Curd says there is seldom a shortage of patients and the medical facilities in Sioux Falls are abundant. The high demand for patient care should be something the next generation considers when deciding on a career.