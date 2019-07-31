Higher amount of dead fish near Oahe Dam

Many people are using the warm summer months to get out on the water to catch fish.

One man in Pierre says the amount of dead fish near Oahe is not only affecting his business, but also the area he loves.

"The main issue that I see here is that we have an extremely large amount fish that are getting sucked through the dam, and they're dying in that process and being discharged into the river," said Caleb Gilkerson, Owner of multiple businesses along the river.

Caleb Gilkerson owns businesses along the river in Pierre. He said he has noticed a significant amount of dead fish in the water, and it's affecting his business.

"It's really offensive, the odor, it smells really bad, but also it has destroyed our fishery up on Lake Oahe several times," said Gilkerson.

The Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for the dam. They say they are aware of the amount of dead fish.

"There's lake Herrings that are making it through and not dying," Stasch said.

They also realize there is a smell, but there isn't much they can do right now except for wait.

"We have a lot of water that we have to pass, and there's potential for, if you're doing something to keep those fish up in the lake, you're putting some type of barrier in front of the structures, and then they're going to foul, things are going to get stuck on the, let's say net, let's say some barrier," said Eric Stasch, Oahe Project Operations Manager.

Caleb Gilkerson hopes to see this issue resolved soon. He doesn't want a repeat of the issues he faced in 2011.

"I really hope to see that one of our Government agencies steps up and puts some measures in place," Gilkerson said.

Eric Stasch said this issue happens periodically, and should come to an end soon.