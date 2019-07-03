Highway 115, Lincoln Co. Highway 110 intersection to close next week

A busy intersection south of Sioux Falls will temporarily close beginning Monday for a road construction project.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says it will be closing the Highway 115 and Lincoln County Highway 110 intersection starting Monday, July 8, and is set to re-open Monday, Aug. 5.

Traffic will be detoured around the Highway 115 (Minnesota Avenue) and Lincoln County Highway 110 intersection to Lincoln County Highways 123, 106, and Interstate 29.

The $18.3 million project will reconstruct 3.3 miles of Highway 115 from just south of the 85th Street intersection to 0.3 miles south of the Lincoln County Highway 110 intersection. Work includes grading, structure, PCC pavement, curb & gutter, asphalt concrete pavement, storm sewer, traffic signals and lighting.