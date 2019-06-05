Highway 115 and Lincoln County Highway 110 Intersection Closure

Highway 115 and Lincoln County Highway 110 intersection will be closed for grading at the intersection starting Monday.

Traffic will be detoured around the Highway 115 and Lincoln County Highway 110 intersection at Lincoln County Highway 123, 106 and Interstate 29.

This project will reconstruct 3.3 miles of Highway 115 (Minnesota Avenue) from just south of the 85th Street intersection to 0.3 miles south of the Lincoln County Highway 110 intersection. Work includes grading, structure, concrete paving, curb and gutter, asphalt concrete paving, storm sewer, traffic signals and lighting.

The intersection will reopen on June 14.

The substantial completion date for the 2019 construction season is Nov. 15, 2019. The overall completion date is Nov. 6, 2020.