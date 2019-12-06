Highway 18 open east of Lake Andes

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Highway 18 east of Lake Andes.

This section of the highway was closed for several months over the spring and summer due to flooding. Officials said the road's grade was successfully raised and open it to traffic for a brief period of time before unprecedented rainfall this fall flooded the roadway again.

A contractor has completed installing guardrail on both sides of the roadway. Officials said this was a needed safety measure due to the water still being right up to the shoulder and upwards of ten-feet deep along this section.

Motorists are advised to drive through the area with caution, especially during inclement weather. Continued high water levels along the road will create a higher incidence of ice on this section during the winter months.

Officials said they will continue to monitor water levels and plan to place additional dirt embankment on the in-slopes, extend drainage culverts and connect local roads likely in 2020, depending on water levels.