Highway 42 bridge to reopen

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is working to reopen the James River Bridge on Highway 42 Tuesday afternoon.

The bridge was closed in August so a new structure could be constructed over the James River and had a completion date of July 2020.

State officials said due to the flooding of the James River, construction crews have done all they can with the high-water levels and the remaining work to replace the bridge will take place during the summer of 2020.

The bridge will remain open until work can resume in the summer of 2020.