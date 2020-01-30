Highway 81 reopened south of Arlington following flooding, grade-raise

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Highway 81 south of Arlington after being closed for several months due to flooding.

Crews began work on the roadway in August. Work included raising the grade 3.5 feet, placing riprap, fabric, geogrid, striping, rumble strips, signing and guardrail.

The Department of Transportation is advising drivers to use caution when traveling in inclement weather due to the “excessive” drop off from raising the road.

Governor Kristi Noem says reopening the roadway will help residents access the area and back to normalcy.

“Highway 81 is a major roadway in the eastern part of our state, so this closure has had a personal impact on both our people and our economy,” said Governor Kristi Noem.

The Department of Transportation says they will continue to monitor the area. Long-term plans are being developed to make the grade raise work permanent in the next year or so.

For complete road construction information, visit safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.

