Highway Patrol identifies victim in Yankton motorcycle crash

Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Yankton.

Fifty-five-year-old James Schirmacher of Yankton was killed in Thursday's crash, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a Honda Civic was driving west on S.D. Highway 50 when the driver attempted to make a left-hand turn. The car collided with a motorcycle driven by Schirmacher.

Schirmacher was eventually flown to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he died from his injuries on Sunday.

The driver of the car, a 16-year-old Yankton girl, was not hurt. Troopers say charges are pending against her.