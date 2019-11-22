Highway Patrol issues safe driving reminder after crash involving deer

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is reminding drivers about safe driving techniques around deer following a recent accident.

The Patrol tweeted a photo Friday morning showing a badly damaged car, saying the driver swerved to miss a deer, and ended up crashing into the ditch and rolling.

Troopers say in situations like this, attempting to avoid the deer may be more dangerous than hitting it.

"Resist the urge to swerve. Striking a deer will likely not cause this damage or injury," the tweet stated.

Both occupants in the car were wearing seatbelt and received only minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

Deer-related accidents tend peak in the fall, according to AAA.