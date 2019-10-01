Highway Patrol planning 19 sobriety checkpoints across South Dakota

Authorities are planning a number of sobriety checkpoints in South Dakota for the month of October.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, troopers will set up 19 sobriety checkpoints in 13 different counties.

October checkpoints are planned for the counties of: Brookings, Brown, Brule, Clay, Codington, Davison, Day, Jerauld, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha and Pennington.

Checkpoints are done monthly in different counties as a way to discourage drivers from drinking and then driving. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.