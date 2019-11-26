Highway patrol warning drivers to take caution as winter weather approaches

With snow already falling in some places and on the way in parts of South Dakota, the South Dakota Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be extremely careful on the roads.

In a Facebook post, highway patrol shared pictures of a recent accident along Interstate 90 near Murdo. Authorities said icy conditions are causing roads to become slick.

Authorities said the driver of a Dodge pickup truck crossed a bridge and lost control of their vehicle, causing it to roll. Highway patrol said this accident is a good reminder that bridges freeze before roads.

Highway patrol said luckily the driver was wearing a seatbelt and only received minor injuries.