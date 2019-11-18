Historic 8th Street Bridge gets facelift during rehabilitation project

A historic, well-traveled bridge in downtown Sioux Falls is closing next year for construction. The 8th Street Arch Bridge will undergo a rehabilitation project to update the bridge that's been standing for more than a century.

The project will improve existing infrastructure while preserving history. It's known as the greatest and most costly concrete bridge in South Dakota.

Sioux Falls is paving the way to new and safer infrastructure. A highly traveled bridge that's now covered in orange construction cones will undergo a facelift starting in the spring of next year and will finish in the fall.

The 8th Street Bridge is one of the first bridges to ever cross the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls.

"I’m actually pretty excited about it. There are only so many bridges in this whole country that are like this bridge," Civil Engineer with the city of Sioux Falls, Dena Knutson said.

Siouxland Heritage Museums Director Bill Hoskins said bridges like this are meant to last.

"A lot of historic structures have merit. They’re just like anything else so you have to maintain them to keep them up," Hoskins said.

Over the years the bridge has had some wear and tear like crumbling brick, but it can still withstand many more years without becoming unsafe.

"The bridge is safe. The bridge was built in 1912 so its 105 years old so it just needs some maintenance," Knutson said.

There have been two other maintenance projects done in the past, but this time it needs a little more TLC. Most of the structure will remain in place during the rehabilitation process.

"It has a granular fill in it instead of all concrete so that will be removed and then we'll do procedures to remove any old concrete underneath the arches," Knutson said.

However, she says that the planning team has made sure to keep the bridge's original aesthetic.

"The railing will stay that same look but it will be a little bit taller to keep with standards," Knutson said.

The side panels on the bridge will be removed and new ones will be placed that look exactly the same.

"To take an old bridge and then rehabilitate it to a new bridge but yet still look old that's always exciting," Knutson said.

The bridge only cost $40,000 to be built back in 1912. This time around it'll cost $5 million to $6 million.

While the bridge is closed access from Reid Street will still be available including the other half of 8th Street where the trains come in.

KSFY News spoke with the owner of Sticks and Steel off-camera in the 8th and Railroad business area. She tells us that she doesn’t see any problems for her business while the bridge is closed since there are other ways to get around.

A public open house is scheduled for Tuesday night at the City Center in downtown Sioux Falls starting at 5:15 p.m.

