Historic bell dedicated in Fort Pierre

Fort Pierre is now home to an 800-pound piece of history.

A nearly century-old school bell has been permanently placed at the Sansarc School Museum on Main Street in For Pierre.

The bell was initially placed on top the Orton Country School at Mission Ridge, 45 miles northwest of Fort Pierre, back in 1925. The school closed in 2015.

Verendrye Museum Board President Randy Seiler dedicated the bell on the Fourth of July.

The base of the bell was crafted from metal structures of a 1907 bridge near White River.