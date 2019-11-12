Hitchcock-Tulare adds 'Dignity Revolution' to curriculum

"I pledge to stand up for the value of myself and every person."

"This is the 'Dignity Revolution,' and it really talks about the value, courage and respect the kids need," said Jeff Clark, the Superintendent of the Hitchcock-Tulare School District.

"My classroom theme this year is kindness," said Dulcy Wipf, Kindergarten teacher with the district.

The Hitchcock-Tulare School District staff has added the 'Dignity Revolution' to the curriculum.

"They seem to have more of an upbeat attitude, they will make a comment if they see something that wasn't always the right thing to do," Bailey Aesoph, Science teacher at the Hitchcock-Tulare School.​

The program teaches three fore lessons, value, courage, and respect.

"The value talks about no matter what's happened to you, you haven't lost your value, and the courage to stand up and do the right things, and then every one deserves respect," Clark said.

Many of the students are taking the lessons to heart.

"I've noticed that a lot of people haven't been getting left out and people have been standing up for others," said 5th grader Patrick Maynard.

"There's been more people helping out with other people, and there's been a lot more kindness, and more respectful words towards teachers and other classmates," said Rebecca Huizenga, 6th grader at the district.

"I hope to see that everybody can build up their friendships with everybody and we can have a lot of people that are kind," said Lila Johnson, 5th grader at the district.

The school hallway and classrooms are filled with words of encouragement.

The messages and T-Shirts filling the district are a constant reminder of what the message is all about.

Superintendent Jeff Clark is hopeful this program can be a long term part of the districts curriculum.

"It's just great to see that kids are actually jumping on board," Clark said.

"I pledge to be kind, peaceful, and patient."

Parents can get involved by providing their input to district leaders.