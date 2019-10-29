Hobo Day and Halloween will share a date in 2020

South Dakota State University has made it official, students will celebrate Hobo Day on Halloween next year.

After the initial announcement came out on Oct. 5, the university faced criticism from some community members.

Their main concern, the potential danger to children trick-or-treating while college students celebrate their homecoming.

University officials say the school faces a number of obstacles when it comes to scheduling. Football schedules are set well in advance. SDSU requested that the Missouri Valley Football Conference change the Oct. 31 date for the game against Western Illinois, but MVFC officials said it would cause too many scheduling conflicts.

"A lot of discussion, a lot of things were taken into this, we did listen, and we still understand some of those concerns, but we're willing to come to the table with the right parties to make this work," University Marketing and Communications Director, Mike Lockrem, said.

The Jackrabbits are set to host only two home games next October. One is Hobo Day, the other is the South Dakota Showdown Series game against the University of South Dakota.

"We know that game will bring a lot of people to town, and there are already a number of events that go with a rivalry game, so logistically that becomes a challenge," Lockrem said.

The university says other dates outside of October were considered, but their statement refers to other sponsored games that must be accounted for. Those games are the Dairy Drive, Beef Bowl, Precision Ag Bowl, and Military Appreciation Day.

SDSU says hosting ESPN College GameDay is a perfect example of how the community and the university can work together to create a successful event.

"The city is dedicated to working with SDSU and our outside agencies within the community to make sure it's a success. We're going to focus on the future and make sure everyone has a successful, safe, and happy Hobo Day and Halloween." City of Brookings Marketing and Media Coordinator, Chelsie Bakken, said.

The last time Hobo Day and Halloween shared a date was in 1998.

The following is the full press release from SDSU:

During the past few weeks, there have been several discussions pertaining to the university’s decision to have its 2020 Hobo Day celebration on Oct. 31. There has been considerable input, some voicing concerns about the date, but also a great deal of positive input from alumni, students and community members.

Hobo Day is a celebration of South Dakota State, the community and the state of South Dakota. It is the “Biggest One-Day Celebration in the Dakotas” and the university is committed to providing a fun, safe and entertaining environment during Hobo Week and Hobo Day itself, culminating with the Jackrabbits football game at 2 p.m. against Western Illinois.

The university recognizes the 2020 football schedule created some unique challenges. With only two home games in the month of October — the other being Oct. 10 against the University of South Dakota — the options for Hobo Day were limited. Scheduling must also include other events like Dairy Drive, Beef Bowl, Precision Ag Bowl, Military Appreciation and the South Dakota Showdown Series with USD. Senior Day, one of the university’s largest prospective student recruiting events, is also included in the schedule of home football games.

Conference football schedules are set well in advance, often years in advance as we have posted on our athletic website the conference schedule through 2022. A request to the Missouri Valley Football Conference was rejected to remove or change the Oct. 31 date. The request became an insurmountable task as it would impact 10 other schools and their football schedules next year. Playing the game at Western Illinois would alter the conference schedule to mean our football program would have only three conference home games with five on the road. It would also create a scenario that would deny our student-athletes, campus community and football fans a home game over a five-week period.

University leadership considered several scenarios when looking at the 2020 schedule and the events and sponsored games associated with six home games. There were several factors weighed that included the time of year, events taking place in Brookings and throughout the state, and the fact there will be an Oct. 31 home game regardless.

The university is committed to working with city leadership, community groups and others to ensure the 2020 Hobo Day celebration is inviting and enjoyable for everyone. This past weekend is a perfect example of how the community and university can work together and collaborate in the matter of a few days to create the type of event that is successful and community focused. Student groups on campus have already inquired about how they can help, and conversations have begun with community organizations on events and other activities that will enhance the Hobo Day experience for Brookings and surrounding communities.