Hockey community overcomes natural disaster

A prominent feature in Brandon was partially swept away due to flooding in September.

The Brandon Valley Hockey Association President described it as "a punch in the stomach".

He began his tenure as President in April and five months later, he already had his work cut out.

The damage hurt even more for the community following Brandon's nomination in the Kraft Hockeyville Competition.

The city was one of four finalists to receive $150,000 for improvements.

"We had enough people on board that wanted to salvage what we had," said President Perry Schneekloth.

The rink had to be torn down, the ground reworked and releveled, and the rink rebuilt.

Most of that labor has come from volunteers.

Schneekloth described it as uplifting to know what people can do when they are willing to help.