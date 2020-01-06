Holiday Inn City Centre asking for your photos of Starlight Ballroom

The downtown Holiday Inn City Centre is celebrating its 48th year in downtown Sioux falls and they're looking for your help in celebrating their history.

Holiday Inn City Centre Starlight Ballroom Sioux Falls

Although there are many pictures of the exterior of the building, the Starlight Ballroom pictures through the years are lacking. Holiday Inn City Centre corporate sales manager Nichelle Lund says they'd love to receive your pictures.

"We are trying to put together almost like a photo history of the hotel, specifically, it's interior portions like the starlight ballroom. We've kind of searched high and low, and we know that individuals are going to be the people with the best photos of our ballrooms," said Lund.

In 1972, the Starlight Ballroom featured a rotating platform that would provide 360-degree views of downtown every 30 minutes. The platform was removed in the mid-1980s due to mechanical and potential liability issues.

To submit your photos of the Holiday Inn City Centre through the years, you can post them on their Facebook page Holiday Inn Sioux Falls, City Centre. You can email the hotel at FrontDesk@SFCCHotel.com