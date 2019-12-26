Holiday light competition goes through Sunday in Brookings

The Let it Glow competition in Brookings started December 9th and people can vote for their favorite house until Sunday. Staff at the Brookings Chamber of Commerce started this competition last year.

They brought it back this year. Homeowners decorate their house with as many lights, lawn ornaments, and wreaths that they can.

They had to register by December 4th and have it decorated by December 8th. The voting started December 9th and ends Sunday.

You can vote for your favorite house by texting the house number to 581-500-0818. You can also vote online here.

You can find a map of the houses here.