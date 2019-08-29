Holocaust survivor to speak in Sioux Falls

The step-sister of Anne Frank, Eva Schloss, will speak at an event on Augustana University's campus on October 29th. She will share her story about survival and perseverance.

The Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota is partnering with Augustana University to organize this event. Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz said Schloss will fly from London to South Dakota for this event specifically. Even though she is 90 years old, she wants to keep telling her story to share what she and so many others went through. Her family fled to Holland when Hitler invaded Austria. After the Germans invaded Holland, her family went into hiding. Her family was eventually killed in Auschwitz.

"We feel it's important that everybody in the broader community be able to hear these stories first-hand," Rabbi Alperowitz said. "As the years go by, there are less and less Holocaust survivors, who are still alive and still able to share their stories."

He hopes Eva's story inspires people to live a better life and be more kind.

Tickets are $20 for the event and can be purchased here. It is open to the public and will be held at the Elmen Center on Augustana's campus. Augustana University students will get into the event for free.