"Home is Here" event held in Sioux Falls

The U.S. Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments Tuesday in the case involving the Trump administration's effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which allows some immigrants to work legally in the United States and protects them from deportation.

As the day has progressed, there seems to be little support among the five conservative justices for blocking the administration's decision.

Meanwhile, right here in Sioux Falls, a "Home is Here" event was held Tuesday at the Arc of Dreams to pray for U.S. Supreme Court justices to stand in solidarity with DACAa participants known as Dreamers.

"Our purpose here today is just to offer up in prayer the people who are making such important decisions that will affect the lives of thousands and thousands of individuals," said

Cari Eastman, DACA supporter. "Not only the DACA recipients but their families as well."

The purpose of the DACA program is to allow those who were brought to the U.S. before 2007, and under the age of 16, to apply for a renewable 2-year period of deferred action from deportation.

According to the Pew Research Center, as of 2017, an estimated 690,000 people were enrolled in the program.