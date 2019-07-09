Homestead and Wilmot rest areas and welcome centers now open

The South Dakota Departments of Tourism and Transportation have completed reconstruction of two interstate rest areas/welcome centers.

Both rest areas on Interstate 29 near the Vermillion exit (Homestead) and the center on Interstate 29 north of Summit (Wilmot) are complete and are open to the public.

In addition to the rest area space, the new centers have been expanded to include exhibit space meant to welcome travelers and showcase points of interest across the entire state of South Dakota.

“The new welcome centers have been expanded from their original footprint in order to provide travelers with a chance to learn more about what South Dakota has to offer,” said Jim Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism. “The welcome centers’ new exhibits allow us an opportunity to tell a part of South Dakota’s story, educate visitors about our travel and tourism offerings, and engage them long enough to pique their interest, all with a goal of enticing them to spend more time in our state.”

“With the reconstruction of these two rest areas, the long-term vision of the revitalization plan is coming to fruition and will serve the citizens and travelers, to and through South Dakota, well for many years to come,” said Darin Bergquist, Secretary of the Department of Transportation.

The improvements to these rest areas were an element of the Interstate Rest Area Revitalization Plan. Full details of the plan can be found here.