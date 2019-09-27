Honor Flight veteran return home

Eighty-five veterans are resting up after a full day in Washington D.C. as part of the Midwest Honor Flight.

The WWII, Korean War and Vietnam veterans left before early Tuesday morning. They toured memorials at the nation's capital.

Veterans were accompanied by a guardian they picked themselves. They say they were thankful for the opportunity.

"It's an awesome gift I think because you had a chance to see your memorial, your Korean Memorial because he was in Korean War but all other veterans that got to see their memorial, too," said Lynette Stensland, honor flight guardian. "It was a way to appreciate them and tell them you did a lot for our country and we really appreciate your service."

The trip was free for the veterans thanks to a $125,000 donation from Smithfield Foods in July.