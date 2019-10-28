Honoring Native American culture

Avera's Prairie Center played host to an artistic display honoring Native American history and cultural traditions on Monday.

Avera has partnered with the Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies to present a series of origin-story art to help people more clearly understand Native American culture.

"One of the things we hope they see is this diversity of Lakota art that just as any other nation - the Oceti Sakowin Confederacy has this wide breadth of artists doing a wide breadth of artistic genres," said Craig Howe, Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies director. "Same with poetry and the musicians, we have 17 songs that were created for this exhibit."

The 2019 display is focused on the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty and guided tours with Howe are being offered through October.