Some of us will be spending time with family and friends over the weekend, but it's important to remember and honor those troops who are not with us today.

MGN Image

Memorial Day dates back to the Civil War era, in which an unimaginable 620,000 Civil War soldiers were killed. The holiday used to be called Decoration Day because of the many people who could place decorations and flags on the graves of fallen soldiers.

Today the tradition continues as many across the country head out to cemeteries to offer their thanks and to support families on this day.

There are some essential things to keep in mind on Memorial Day; the first is that this is not the same as Veteran's Day. Veteran's Day is a day to honor those who served, and Memorial Day is a day to honor those troops we lost.

It's important to remember not to thank a veteran on Memorial Day, since it could bring back memories from war, instead hold a conversation with them.

Also, be sure to fly your flag properly on Memorial Day and throughout the summer. Be sure to have your flag at half-staff until noon. And if you flag, rips be sure to bring it to your local American Legion so they can burn it properly.

