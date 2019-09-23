Honoring first responders

The 4th annual South Dakota salutes event is being held today and tomorrow in Humboldt.

Raising money for the families of South Dakota first responders who have died in the line of duty.

The shooting competition is also meant to show appreciation for those who serve and protect the citizens of South Dakota.

"It's our appreciation event," said Tony Bour, South Dakota Salute chairman. "It's our way of saying thank you for your service and the protection that you provide."

South Dakota salutes works to bridge the immediate financial concerns for families of first responders who have died while serving their community.