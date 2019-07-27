Hot Kitty in the City Cat Show is in Sioux Falls this weekend. The show started Saturday at the convention center and goes through Sunday.

There are four rings of judging each day and the four classes are household pets, kittens, adults, and alters.

“So we will get to like the cats and then also learn the health things they need to do. The breeds, the judges talk about the breeds, and learn the breeds too,” Organizer, Bonnie Bertelsen said.

There are many breeds of cats from all across the globe that were featured at the show. All Cats Rescue was also at the event with cats and kittens up for adoption.

