Hot Summer Nites has moved to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

More than 300 different Corvettes will line up at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds next Wednesday, July 17th, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

There will be live music from a Jimmy Buffett tribute band "Bluffett," food trucks, a beer garden, and of course Corvettes.

The event was usually held in downtown Sioux Falls but has moved to the fairgrounds this year to add more functions.

The events they've added are Nordstrom's Quick 60 race; which racers can win $720 and a three-foot-tall trophy. Also, included are adult ridealongs. You'll have to pay to ride in a Corvette, and all the proceeds go towards the Veteran's Cemetary.

Hot Summer Nites is the kick-off to a much larger event, the Black Hills Corvette Classic, an annual event put on by the Sioux Falls Corvette Club. This year marks the 48th year of the Classic. It has grown from a small get-together with friends to more than 400 Corvettes embarking in a journey across the state of South Dakota.

The event is free, but free-will donations will go towards the Veteran's Cemetary. For a complete list of events, you can check out the link in the top right hand of the story.