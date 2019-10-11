Hotel on Phillips opens to guests

A brand new boutique-style hotel is now open in downtown Sioux Falls! It's called Hotel on Phillips and KSFY News got a full tour of the newly renovated building.

This historic office building turned extravagant boutique hotel is ready to start taking reservations. The grand opening was Thursday and its historic charm has a lot to offer.

When you walk in the doors of Hotel on Phillips you'll see opulence and history that's been brewing for more than a century.

"The building is 101 years old and it was a bank. It was the National Bank of Sioux Falls and so it's always been a bank," Schmidt said.

Brenda Schmidt is the President and CEO of Kelly Inns Ltd. that owns Hotel on Phillips and says the historical value and grandeur of the building was always in the plans to be kept intact.

"The vault, many things in the lobby, our beautiful chandeliers, our beautiful ceilings. Up in the mezzanine, we recreated what used to be there. There are the skylights that we have up above on the second floor," Schmidt said.

And right through the refurbished stand out vault, you'll find the treasury lounge.

"We wanted to keep that history and continue to have the lobby look as though you're in a bank space," Schmidt said.

But right above that are seven floors of brand new rooms that look out over downtown Sioux Falls showing you views of the Big Sioux River and the Arc of Dreams.

"Third floor to ninth floor our rooms are new. Again, they were office spaces before and so it was a complete demolition of the third to the ninth floor. We have new guest rooms," Schmidt said.

Standard rooms to spacious suites, every room is decked out in 15 different designs with art and decor for everyone's liking.

A boutique hotel allows owners to design differently and create spaces that are fun, unique and smart.

"It is smart technology. We have Alexa Echo in the room and Alexa will ask Phil to turn on the TV and turn the channels. It can also adjust the thermostat and Alexa can also turn the lights off," Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the hotel is meant to wow you as soon as you walk in the door. Since the hotel is locally owned they wanted to keep their businesses inside local as well adding a Coffea.

Hotel on Phillips offers standard rooms and suites starting at $199 a night.

