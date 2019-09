The City of Sioux Falls has extended the hours of operation for the tree debris drop-off sites to allow people to maximize daylight hours as they work on cleaning up storm damage debris.

The city has two drop-off sites:

• Lyon Boulevard north of 12th Street, near the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

• Street Division Campus at Chambers Street and Cliff Avenue

Both sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through the end of September.