House committee advances bill raising age for tobacco sales in South Dakota

The House Health and Human Services Committee advanced a bill that would raise the age for the sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21. It includes vaping products that contain nicotine.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Carl Perry of Aberdeen, says this will bring state law in line with new federal regulations. A federal law introduced late last year raised the legal age to 21.

Several medical and retail groups spoke in favor of the measure.

It was opposed by the American Cancer society. David Benson spoke on their behalf, saying the bill does not go far enough. Benson says mandatory compliance checks of retailers is a key part of the issue.

Perry says he recognizes that this bill is just a start.

Dakota Radio Group reports the bill was approved on a 9-3 vote and now goes to the House floor, where there will likely be attempts at amendments.

