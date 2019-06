Authorities say a house moving may impact traffic in central and northern Sioux Falls on Tuesday.

The house is located near 7th Avenue and 24th Street, just south of the Avera McKennan Hospital.

Beginning at 9 a.m., its circuitous route will take it Cliff Avenue, over to 8th Street, back to Cliff Avenue, up to Benson Road, and finally out of town on Russel Street, with plenty of twists and turns along the way.

Police say drivers in the area can expect delays.