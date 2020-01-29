House to consider ban on commercial surrogacy agents

A South Dakota House committee has advanced a bill that would criminalize agents who facilitate commercial surrogate pregnancies in the state.

The proposed law would make acting as a surrogacy agent a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. The bill exempts “altruistic" surrogate pregnancies and allows for the surrogate and child's healthcare costs to be covered.

Data on how many commercial surrogacies are arranged each year in South Dakota wasn't immediately available.

Rep. Jon Hansen, the Dell Rapids Republican who introduced the bill, says commercial surrogacy “makes a commodity out of mothers and children.”

