How Crime Stoppers keeps tips anonymous

There are many crimes that the Sioux Falls Police Department needs your help to solve, which is why they often release photos or surveillance footage.

However, it’s important for some people to maintain their privacy.

If you have a crime tip but want to stay anonymous Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens says Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire is the way to go. You can submit a tip online, call or download the free P3 Tips app.

While the Sioux Falls Police Department does receive the tips, they are not affiliated with Crime Stoppers.

“There’s people that make sometimes comments about calling and they say the people that they talk to don’t know anything about what’s going on, well the Crime Stoppers Call Center isn’t local and that’s by design,” said Officer Clemens.

To be 100 percent anonymous, it’s located in an entirely different state.

“The information goes and then it’s essentially scrubbed. The details of that are then sent to the police department, so it happens near instantaneous, the P3 app I believe that it connects somewhere up in Canada, so we’d have no access to that,” said Officer Clemens.

Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for crimes. You will still remain anonymous even if you receive a reward.

“They have the ability to somehow go through that system and get a hold of the person, but as far as we’re concerned it’s just a tip. We have absolutely no idea who that person is that supplies that information,” said Officer Clemens.

Last year, the police department received 1,901 tips and of those 971 required some kind of investigative follow up from detectives.

To report a tip through crime stoppers you can call 605-367-7007, visit crimestopperssiouxempire.com