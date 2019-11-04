How the drugs used in South Dakota executions affect the body and brain

Pentobarbital is classified as a barbiturate. A barbiturate is a class of medications that affect the brain by interfering with the brains' ability to transmit impulses.

"Barbiturates work on the brain," Dr. Daniel Heinemann, Sanford Health Network vice-president medical officer, said. "Now, remember that the brain transmits messages either by electrical activity or chemical activity that's transmitted into electrical impulses."

Dr. Heinemann says the drug interferes with the brains' electrolytes, salts, chloride, and potassium as the chemical moves through the cells.

"When you take a barbiturate, like pentobarbital, and you take enough of it, like in this situation, it will overwhelm the brain," he said. "The brain will no longer work or function. Therefore the respiratory centers cease to work. Breathing is driven by impulse, your brain, and essentially you stop breathing, and you will suffocate."

Once the loss of breathing occurs, the heart will cease to function, as well as the brain. According to Dr. Heinemann, the drug, barbiturate, will cause people to lose consciousness.

There are several classifications of barbiturates, short-acting, intermediate-acting, and long-acting. Dr. Heinemann says pentobarbital is classified as a short to medium-acting barbiturate. That means the drug is cleared or destroyed by the body quickly. Long-acting drugs would impact the body over a more extended time.

"They basically render the brain ineffective, and then all other bodily functions follow after that," Dr. Heinemann said.

Dr. Heinemann says drug overdoses and opioids or other barbiturates are the same way. They suppress the brain to the point where the brain is no longer consciously about to maintain certain functions, like breathing.