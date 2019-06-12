How to apply for disaster assistance

Authorities say registration is open for anyone affected by spring storms who wants to apply for disaster assistance.

Several farms, homes, and roads around the region were damaged by a series of snowstorms and floods between March 13 and April 26. People impacted by these disasters may be eligible for federal aid.

According to the South Dakota Emergency Management agency, anyone can register by calling 800-621-3362. You can also apply online.

The following information will aid in the registration process:

• Social Security Number (yours and co-applicant, if applicable)

• Private insurance information, if available

• Address and zip code of the damaged property

• Directions to the damaged home or property

• Telephone number where FEMA can reach you

