A sentence has been handed down in the case against Hultgren Construction, stemming from the 2016 collapse of the Copper Lounge building in downtown Sioux Falls.

Monday, Hultgren Construction was sentenced to one year of probation, in addition to a $50 special assessment.

One Hultgren employee, Ethan MccMahon, was killed in the collapse and Emily Fodness, who lived above the Copper Lounge, was trapped in the rubble for several hours before being rescued