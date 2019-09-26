Hultgren pleads guilty to building collapse

A representative of Hultgren Construction admitted guilt Thursday for the 2016 building collapse in downtown Sioux Falls.

According to court documents, Hultgren entered a plea of guilty to misdemeanor information.

On December 2, 2016, the Copper Lounge building collapsed while crews were working inside.

Ethan McMahon, who was working as a construction worker for Hultgren, died in the collapse.

Emily Fodness was living on the second floor of the building at the time. She was rescued after being trapped in the rubble for several hours.

This summer, Fodness and the family of McMahon reached a settlement totaling more than $4 million.

According to court documents, a sentencing hearing has been scheduled for December 16.