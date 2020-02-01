Hundreds in Sioux Falls protest S.D. Legislature

Hundreds, if not a thousand, people marched across the 11th street bridge in Sioux falls today. In protest of a few different bills in the state legislature in Pierre right now. Especially, House Bill 1057.

Proposed House Bill 1057 prohibits any medical professional to help change the sex of a minor under the age of 16.

Samson Nettler came out as Trans at the age of 19 and says a protest like today is important for trans community.

“Having this many people show their support for Trans kids is very important not only community but for the kids that they’re going to impact,” said Nettler.

Having been through the process himself, he knows what it’s like.

Nettler added, “It’s a very long-term process that they are constantly asking and talking and making sure that this kid is doing what they want to do.”

The bill has been passed in the House of Representatives and is now in the Senate.

"I understand their fear, they don’t want kids to rush into decisions but it’s never a rushed process.” Nettler continued, “You have to a get a letter from a therapist, and then there is like a two-year waiting period if you’re under 16 to even start anything. The only thing that actually happens under 16 are puberty blockers.”

As for the purpose of the protest, Organizer Sabrina Louis said, “I am hoping that people see the importance of contacting their legislators and making their voices heard, so that they can see our opinion. If we don’t tell them our opinion on certain bills, then they are going to assumed that they are good to go when a bill could be very harmful to the people that it would actually affect.”

The protestors marched from Nelson park to Fawick Park where they then listened to a few guest speakers.