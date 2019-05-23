Hundreds of cyclists preparing for RASDAK

One of the biggest bike rides in the region will soon be underway.

A record 230 bicyclists will take part in the 2019 Ride Across South Dakota (RASDAK), organizers say.

This year's route begins in Custer on June 2 and ends in Yankton on June 8. It includes overnight stops at Hot Springs, Red Cloud Indian School, Martin, Mission, Gregory, and Wagner.

Organizers are also reminding motorists to use caution while passing bicyclists. When passing a bicyclist, a driver must allow for a 3 foot separation between the vehicle and the bicyclist when the speed limit is 35 mph or less, and a 6 foot separation when the speed limit is greater than 35 mph.

You can find out more information about RASDAK here.