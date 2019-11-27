Hundreds show up for the Salvation Army Community Banquet in Aberdeen

More than 150 people lined up for the Salvation Army Community Banquet. The banquet has been an annual event for more than five decades.

Music filled the dining room at the Salvation Army in Aberdeen.

"We know that there's a lot of people in need everywhere we go and for us to contribute a little bit of our time that's empowering," Lorenzo Pereda, the Dining Room Manager at Minervas/Ramkota in Aberdeen.

Volunteers from the Salvation Army, Minerva's Restaurant, and Aberdeen Central High School's 'Students Against Destructive Decisions' Group helped put together the banquet.

"We get invited every year just to come and volunteer, and help and serve food, and we sent a group earlier to decorate as well," Jenna Brownson, and Aberdeen Central High School student and member of the school's SADD Club.

Being able to participate in this event means a lot to the people volunteering their time.

"It's just so awesome to be invited back year after year to do something that's bigger than us," Brownson said.

"Everybody has the same smile. That's the most delightful, most rewarding thing," Pereda said.

More than 30 people helped volunteer for the banquet. Many of them say this is one of their favorite volunteer opportunities of the year.