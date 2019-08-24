Hungry Hearts benefit

Barrel House and Hungry Hearts staff know there are plenty of kids in Sioux Falls with only one meal they can count on most days. That is why they are raising more than $100,000. The effort began three years ago as a fundraiser, but organizers found that there was a growing concern to address.

"We're in the restaurant industry, we feed thousands of people a week, [and] some of these kids go to school and they don't even get a hot lunch," said Barrel House restaurant owner Mark Fonder. "That's where the Barrel House and Hunger Hearts steps in and tries to make sure we can feed every kid."