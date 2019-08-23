Hungry hearts benefit this weekend

The Barrel House in southeast Sioux Falls will hold a fundraiser Saturday benefiting Hungry Hearts.

The fundraiser is meant to ensure that all students get a meal at school. The event will include a rock-climbing wall for kids, silent and live auctions, and a car will even be raffled off.

"We make food here for customers who can afford it," said Mark Fonder, the Barrel House owner. "So the kids that can't afford it, I mean it is truly heart-felt to me and all my employees. We want to give back and make sure every kid gets a hot meal in the town."

All the proceeds from food sales will go to Hungry Hearts and donations will also be accepted.

The event begins Saturday morning at 11. The auction begins at 8 p.m. Saturday.