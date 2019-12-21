Huron police searching for man involved in a traffic stop shooting

Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old man accused of opening fire on a police officer during an attempted traffic stop in Huron.

A release from the Huron Police Department says the incident happened Friday night after an officer activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

Police say one of the passengers fired numerous shots from a handgun before the vehicle fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle eventually crashed into a snowbank and the occupants fled on foot.

The juvenile passenger was later apprehended. The other passengers, including the shooter, remain at large.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)