UPDATE: Huron police release new details in officer assault

UPDATE: 12:42 p.m. 12-27-19

Huron police are releasing new details on suspects involved in an attack on an officer.

The incident occurred Dec. 20 during a traffic stop when 20-year-old Sa Law Htay allegedly fired a gun at an officer. Htay has since been arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

Friday, police said a juvenile and 22-year-old Chit Koko have also been taken into custody. Police say, two suspects, 17-year-old Pan Toe Gaw and 27-year-old Keh Wah are both wanted in connection to the shooting.

Police said Gaw is being charged as an adult and is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer. Wah is wanted for accessory to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Huron police said both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Gaw has connections to the Huron and Aberdeen areas, and also the Clarksville, Ark. area. Wah has family in Huron.

_________

According to police in Huron, a 20-year-old man suspected of shooting at an officer during a traffic stop has been arrested.

In an email from the Huron Police Department on Sunday, it states that Sa Law Htay is in custody on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer.

Police said an officer pulled a car over during a traffic stop Friday night in Huron when Htay inside the car started shooting at the officer.

The police cruiser ended up taking the brunt of the bullets before the suspect and others in the car took off. The officer followed briefly before the car crashed into a snowbank. That's when everyone in the vehicle ran.

_________

Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old man accused of opening fire on a police officer during an attempted traffic stop in Huron.

A release from the Huron Police Department says the incident happened Friday night after an officer activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

Police say one of the passengers fired numerous shots from a handgun before the vehicle fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle eventually crashed into a snowbank and the occupants fled on foot.

The juvenile passenger was later apprehended. The other passengers, including the shooter, remain at large.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)