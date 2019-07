UPDATE: Sophia has been found safe and is at home.

Huron police officers need help locating Sophia, who was last seen on a pink bike.

She was wearing a lavender shirt and purple shorts. She had her hair in a ponytail as well. Sophia is about 3 feet tall.

She was last seen in the area of the 600 block of 12th Street SW in Huron.

If you have any information on where she might be, you're asked to call the Huron Police Department at 605-353-8550.