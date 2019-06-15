Huset's speedway could see new race to determine ownership of the track

Work to sell the Badlands Motor Speedway, formerly known as Huset's Speedway, could see a unique new approach.

A website link says a possible race is in the works for August 13, 2019.

The post says there will a minimum of 18 cars and a maximum of 36 cars at Huset’s Speedway.

According to the post, the winner of this race will becoming the owner of the entire Operation.

The post goes on to say that this is all a preliminary draft and the official rules, processes, and procedures will be released shortly.