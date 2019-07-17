Hutchinson County hit with damaging straight-line winds

A powerful thunderstorm swept its way across southeast South Dakota Wednesday bringing strong wind and rain. People in Parkston and throughout Hutchinson County woke up early Wednesday morning to those strong winds and tornado sirens.

Many KSFY News spoke with Wednesday say they heard what was going on outside and quickly went to their basements to cover for safety.

There wasn't a confirmed tornado but instead a powerful thunderstorm with high winds.

Wednesday morning near Lennox and Tea as the sun rose storm clouds loomed over waiting to drop heavy rain and stir up powerful wind.

Lightning illuminated the sky as wind tore through the region at 70 to 80 miles per hour. The wind barreled through Hutchinson County with Parkston pummeled throughout the night into this Wednesday morning.

"It was like dark I mean you couldn't see anything and trees were blowing, the branches were swirling it was almost like you were in a tornado, but I don't think it was," Parkston Resident, Lynn Heisinger said.

It wasn't, the National Weather Service said the damage to trees and homes was caused by powerful straight-line winds.

"It was like bad strong winds," Heisinger said.

Lynn Heisinger was awake to see the storm pass through. As soon as it cleared he grabbed a chainsaw and started cleaning the large tree branches from his front yard.

"My house was going to go up. I was going to this window, that window and this window and I should've been in the basement," Heisinger said.

"I heard the tornado sirens go off. My dog and I went downstairs," Parkston Resident, Ben Sanger said.

As both men heard the tornado sirens they didn't know what to think, but they figured it was just the winds from the powerful thunderstorm moving through.

The storm leaving many with downed power lines and no power, others receiving a flash flood warning on their cell phones early Wednesday morning.

"I actually had a power outage here. There was a branch on the power line just down the street here," Sanger said.

And now the clean-up process begins for the town. Many having to remove full sized trees from their yards.

"A lot of back breaking work. Everybody comes together well it's like one big family here everybody helps everybody out so it's great," Sanger said.

Many streets are still lined with downed trees. Crews will continue to pick those up throughout the day.

The Hutchinson County Emergency Manager said people can put their branches on the curb and they'll pick them up when they can.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

