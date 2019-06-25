Hy-Vee extends partnership with Great Plains Zoo

The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls has received a $50,000 donation to support its face-to-face farm.

The gift from Hy-Vee will allow the company to extend its sponsorship of the farm animal exhibit. The zoo will also be able to make improvements to the area.

"Any opportunity that Hy-Vee has to bring children and families together is something that we want to be a part of," said Matt Heldenbrand, Empire Hy-Vee store director. "And any opportunity we have to partner with such a world-class organization such as the Great Plains Zoo, that's something that Hy-Vee is really excited about."

The company has now donated $400,000 to the zoo over the past decade.