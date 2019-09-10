Hy-Vee recalls certain ready-to-eat products containing milk

More than 6,200 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and chicken products distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across the Midwest has been recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Following a recent in-plant inspection of the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny, Iowa, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, it was determined that several products contained milk.

Milk was not listed as an ingredient on product labels.

The FSIS says it has not received any reports of adverse reactions due to the products.

The products were produced on Sept. 7-8, 2019, and include:

- 20oz plastic packages of “Hy-Vee – mealtime Mongolian-Style Beef” with lot code 19250 with a Best if Used by Date of 9/14/19; and lot code 19251 with a Best if Used by Date of 9/16/19.

- 20oz plastic packages of “Hy-Vee – mealtime Beef with Broccoli” with lot code 19250 with a Best if Used by Date of 9/14/19; lot code 19251 with a Best if Used by Date of 9/15/19

- 20oz plastic packages of “Hy-Vee – mealtime Cashew Chicken” with lot code 19250 with a Best if Used by Date of 9/14/19; lot code 19251 with a Best if Used by Date of 9/15/19.

- 20oz plastic packages of “Hy-Vee – mealtime Sweet Orange Chicken” with lot code 19250 with a Best if Used by Date of 9/14/19; lot code 19251 with a Best if Used by Date of 9/15/19.

- 20oz plastic packages of “Hy-Vee – mealtime General Chicken” with lot code 19250 with a Best if Used by Date of 9/14/19; lot code 19251 with a Best if Used by Date of 9/15/19.

- 20oz plastic packages of “Hy-Vee – mealtime Sesame Chicken” with lot code 19250 with a Best if Used by Date of 9/14/19; lot code 19251 with a Best if Used by Date of 9/15/19.

Recalled products will have the establishment number EST. 51558 or P-51558 inside the USDA’s mark of inspection.

Additional information about the recall is available on the Food Safety and Inspection Service website.