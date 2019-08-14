Hy-Vee reveals investigation into card data incident

Hy-Vee is looking into a data incident involving its payment processing systems.

The corporation said there has been recent unauthorized activity on some of its payment processing systems and officials have begun an investigation. The investigation includes the involvement of cybersecurity firms and federal law enforcement has been notified.

In a press release, Hy-Vee said the investigation focuses on transactions at some Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants, which include our Market Grilles, Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations.

Based on Hy-Vee's preliminary investigation, officials said they believe payment card transactions that were swiped or inserted on these systems, which are utilized at our front-end checkout lanes, pharmacies, customer service counters, wine & spirits locations, floral departments, clinics, and all other food service areas, as well as transactions processed through Aisles Online, are not involved.